Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been grabbing the media attention ever since the announcement of her wedding date. Ira is all geared up to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and now fiance Nupur Shikhare on January 3. A while ago, the bride-to-be and Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao were spotted arriving for the soon-to-be-married couple's Haldi ceremony at Aamir Khan's residence in Bandra.

In a new video, Aamir Khan can be seen sporting a funky look, donning a black printed tee paired with harem pants and black flip-flops. Earlier in the day, Ira Khan and Kiran Rao were seen entering Aamir Khan's house in Bandra. The bride-to-be was seen in a blue striped shirt with a grey mini skirt, along with a gym bag. Ira completed her look with a ponytail and black Kolhapuri footwear. Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao was also spotted at the residence, dressed in a purple saree in a traditional Marathi style.