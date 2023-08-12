WATCH A BEAR WANDERS IN KARIMNAGAR PEOPLE ARE IN PANIC

Karimnagar (Telangana): A bear created a stir in the Karimnagar district of Telangana. Wandering around the suburbs, he has made people panic. Residents of Sripuram and Rajvi Chaman were alerted when a bear appeared on the road in the middle of the night. They spent sleepless nights till dawn for fear of being attacked by the animal.

The locals informed officials of the forest department but they did not take any action. The local youth carried sticks and started patrolling. Finally, the locals heaved a sigh of relief as the bear left the area.

According to locals, a bear cub was also seen in the Shubham Garden area. On Saturday morning, it was reported that the bear roamed in many colonies in Raykurthi. On Friday morning, the locals found the bear in the Thigalaguttapally area, where the animal wandered from the 'KCR' building to the Gopalpur area.

People captured videos of the bear wandering, following which they have gone viral. The police and forest officials were alerted after receiving the information about the movement of the bear. Special teams have entered the field to catch the bear, which was roaming among the residential areas in Raykurti. After working for about four hours, after giving an anesthetic injection, the bear was finally captured.