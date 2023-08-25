WATCH 19 FEMALE SNIPERS PART OF THE SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS FOR DELHI G20 SUMMIT

19 “markswomen” of the Delhi Police will be among the many layers of security for the G20 Summit being held in Delhi from the 8th to the 10th of September.

The commandos have returned after completing a four-week special training session conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at its training centre in Karera, Madhya Pradesh.

"19 of us girls who had gone to ITBP in Madhya Pradesh for marksmanship were given great training with weapons. We were given training in various situations so that we can handle any situation that comes up. We were also trained well for the urban area scenario," says Kiran, a commando.

HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Special cell, says they have trained women commandos. They have undergone marksman training in Madhya Pradesh, Karera, from ITBP facility.

"There are 19 women who have taken 1 month specialised training which are trained with night vision devices and telescope mounted on riffles, so they have gotten good qualitative training."

In a first, the Delhi Police decided to send these 19 women, all commandos with its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit to Zamrudpur, for the “marksman” course.

"I have been away from home since 4 weeks and we had 4 weeks training that we completed very well," says Sapna Sharma, one of the commandos.

"Weapon likes we have in our SWAT team, it already consists of special weapons but we went to outstation for training in ITBP Paramilitary force it's common that they have advanced special weapons with them, so we also got trained with those weapons whichever weapon they could make us practice with they trained us with them and those weapons which we couldn't get hands on we got brief details over them on ho to handle them all," says Sukhwanti, another commando.

They have been given special training to deal with any adverse conditions through mental and physical preparedness.

During their training, these female commandos tried their hands on different weapons, and advanced training on these weapons has given them the confidence to tackle any situation.

The commandos are going to be deployed in key locations across the city during the G20 summit.