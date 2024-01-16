WATCH 108 FEET LONG INCENSE STICK LIT IN AYODHYA AHEAD OF RAM MANDIR CONSECRATION

Ayodhya: The 108-feet-long incense stick transported from Gujarat was lit by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra President, Mahant Nrityagopal Das Maharaj in Ayodhya on Tuesday. The incense stick(agarbatti) is poised to fill the Ram Mandir with a divine fragrance.

The devotees were captured raising slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" while lighting up the stick. The enormous incense stick, weighing 3500 kg, has been crafted by Vihabhai Bharwad, a resident of Tarsali in Vadodara.

The 108-feet Agarbatti traveled approximately 1800 km in a long trailer truck, traversing through Godhra, Udaipur, Chittor, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Barabanki, and finally reached its destination, Ayodhya.

Cow dung, ghee, concentrated aromatic liquid, flower extracts and herbs were used to prepare the incense stick, which, once lit, will last for about a month and a half.

The agarbatti is among the various gifts that have started arriving in Ayodhya just a week ahead of the inauguration.