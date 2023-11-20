Mumbai (Maharashtra): Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma were spotted back in Mumbai after the nail-biting finale of the 2023 World Cup, which showcased an intense clash between India and Australia. The Men in Blue lost the summit clash by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday as Australia led by Pat Cummins rode on blistering 137 by opener Travis Head.

As they arrived at the Mumbai airport, all eyes were on this power couple. Virat opted for a cozy attire, donning casuals and a cap, while Anushka radiated elegance in a comfortable beige Punjabi suit made of cotton. Crowd thronged the Mumbai airport to see star batter Virat and Anushka.

In the midst of a flood of emotions, Anushka emerged as a pillar of support for her husband. Renowned for her grace both on and off-screen, the Bollywood actor stood steadfastly by Virat's side during the moment of defeat. Her unwavering backing and solidarity with Virat demonstrated a profound understanding of the challenges and pressures that accompany the realm of professional sports.