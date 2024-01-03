Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a Zomato boy delivered food on a horse in Hyderabad evoking a curious gaze from onlookers in the busy city on Tuesday. The video of the unusual occurrence in the Chanchalguda area of the city has gone viral. He was visibly upset over standing in a queue at the petrol pump. The Zomato delivery boy got frustrated and abandoned the vehicle as he found it time consuming in waiting in the long queue to get fuel. After that, he went on a horse ride and delivered food. Scenes related to this are doing the rounds on social media