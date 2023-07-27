Vissannapet (Andhra Pradesh): As rains lashed the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it was a unique scene in one of the schools in Vissannapet village in Andhra's NTR district on Wednesday where school students had to use umbrellas in a flooded classroom.

The continuous downpour flooded the school and to avoid getting wet, young students were seen holding umbrellas as they sat on the benches. Water seeped into the classrooms through broken roof sheets. The video showed the students sitting in ankle-high water.

After the video went viral, Tehsildar Chandrasekhar, Mandal Parishad Development Officer S. Venkataramana and Municipal Executive Officer Sudhakar reached the school and conducted an inspection. They noted that students couldn't use the classrooms and had to sit outdoors with umbrellas. They assured that this issue will be addressed and a proposal will be sent to the government for funding additional classrooms if necessary.