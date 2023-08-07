VIRAL VIDEO 15 FEET LONG KING COBRA TURMOIL IN ANAKAPALLI

Anakappali(Andhra Pradesh): Another giant king cobra has created a stir in the near Mukundapuram in Devarapalli mandal of Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on August 6. Local farmers doing agricultural work trembled with fear after seeing the huge king cobra measuring more than 15 feet . The farmers managed to flee away from the site and quickly informed the forest officials. The forest team reached to the spot and after two hours of long effort, they managed to catch the king cobra in a bag. The snake was immediately released to a nearby forest area.

The king cobras are said to be very poisonous. Their length goes upto 15 feet and weighs around 13 kg. Chodavaram forest ranger Ravi Verma said, "The giant king cobras come often in the mating season. These snakes are normally found in Madugula, Devarapalli and Cheedikada mandals, as these areas are adjacent to the nearby hills."