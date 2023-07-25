Imphal (Manipur): The crisis in Manipur is even affecting agriculture in the state. The rivalry between ethnic communities has escalated to a point where villagers from Kadangband in Imphal West are unable to till their land, jeopardizing their livelihoods.

Kadangband village chief, Sunil said, "This time we have completely given up farming, we have barely done half of the farming this time than we usually do, and next year we will not be able to get any price for this paddy. Our children's schooling has completely come to a halt. I am in a relief camp, about 200 of us live in the relief camp, where we survive on the food provided here."

Kadangband is the last village which is dominated by the Meitei Community in the Western Sector of the Imphal Valley. Fear of violence has escalated to a level that is now impacting villagers' daily lives.

A villager, Maisnam Ranjana Devi said, "We can't even work in our own fields because we are scared of the bullets of the Kuki militants. Even at home, we are not able to live peacefully. Neither we are able to sleep peacefully in our house nor we can work in our fields. We are not even free to say something."

The Manipur government has marshalled nearly 2,000 security personnel, comprising forces from Manipur Rifles and India Reserve Battalion, to safeguard the farming areas adjoining the hills. Nevertheless, worrisome reports of persistent violence in certain parts of the state have left farmers in a state of trepidation. The women of Kadangband village held a protest on Monday, demanding that peace be restored in the state as soon as possible.