VILLAGERS CARRY INJURED FARMER ON SACK FOR 15 KM TO HOSPITAL IN KARNATAKA

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka): The villagers from Karnataka's' Uttara Kannada carried an injured farmer in a sack for 15 km to admit him to a hospital. A video of the same surfaced on social media. The incident took place at Kendagi village in Ankola of Uttara Kannada district. The injured farmer, identified as Umesh Gowda of Kendagi village, sustained a serious leg injury while doing agricultural work.

Due to heavy rain and lack of road connectivity, he was unable to go to the hospital. Four days after the incident, they brought him after walking a distance of about 15 kilometres through the forest area and then shifted him to Karwar Medical College Hospital on a vehicle from Hattikeri village.

Kendagi village is located amidst dense forest in Ankola. To reach a market, people have to cross four streams and have to walk for around 18 km. During the rainy season, the problems of the people in the areas will be increased. Hence, villagers demanded that bridges be built over the streams to facilitate traffic.