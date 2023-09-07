VIDEO WITH ROLLING DRUMBEATS SHAH RUKH KHAN FANS FLOCK TO THEATRES TO WATCH JAWAN

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan opened in theatres on September 7. King Khan's Jawan got off to a prolific start on Thursday morning with audiences pouring into theatres all over the country. From Srinagar to Chennai, fans flocked to theaters amid fireworks and confetti, dancing and drumbeats, and whistles galore. If scenes inside and outside theatres in towns like Jaipur, Jammu, Mumbai, and Kolkata are any indication, Shah Rukh Khan's second film after Pathaan is off to a strong start. Helmed by Atlee, a filmmaker from the South, the pan-Indian thriller is released in languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. King Khan aside, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles while a special appearance by Deepika Padukone adds to the allure. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover also play pivotal roles in the action thriller. Jawan is bankrolled by Khan's production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.