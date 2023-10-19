Gurugram: A video of some people bursting crackers in a moving car in Haryana's Gurugram has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at Gold Course Road in the city. According to reports, three people have been arrested, however, no official statement has been released yet. The video shows the miscreants bursting firecrackers from the moving car. The rear number plate of the car was removed and the front one was partially covered. At the same time, red and blue police lights were also placed in front of the vehicle. A similar incident had come to the fore in Gurugram last year as well when some people burst firecrackers from a moving car. Police had then arrested and booked three persons in the incident.