VIDEO SHOWS ELEPHANT DAMAGING TOURIST CAR ON KOTHAGIRI METTUPALAYAM HIGHWAY

Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu): A video of a wild elephant damaging a tourist car on the Kothagiri-Mettupalayam highway in the Nilgiris district has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday in the Kilthattapallam area. A tourist car, proceeding from Kothagiri to Mettupalayam, has become a target of the pachyderm, which emerged from the forest and in an aggressive manner, ventured onto the road.

The jumbo, seemingly provoked by the car's presence, proceeded to chase the vehicle. At the same time, the passengers in the car fled the scene for their safety. The video of the incident was captured by a motorist. The video shows the wild elephant pursuing the car and eventually damaging it. The occupants of the car managed to escape unharmed, and no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.