Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) : At least eight children were seriously injured when the auto carrying them to school collided with a speeding truck in Visakhapatnam, AP, on Wednesday morning. The truck driver and cleaner tried to flee from the spot but the auto drivers present there caught them and handed them over to the police. The injured children are immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The incident was captured on CCTV.

The ghastly incident took place at a crossroad under a flyover in the port city. The truck was speeding on the main road while the auto came from the side road. The video showed the auto running into the speeding truck, which however did not stop, likely due to the blind spot where the speeding auto would not be visible for the truck driver. Persons sitting in the truck driver cabin would have blocked the view of the auto coming from the left side. The police are investigating into the incident, which spread panic among the parents in the area.