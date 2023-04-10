VIDEO OF MAN TAKING THUMB IMPRESSION OF DECEASED WOMAN LYING IN CAR GOES VIRAL

Agra: A viral video clip has been making rounds on social media wherein a person was found taking thumb impression of an elderly deceased woman. The body of the deceased woman was lying in the backseat of a car. The man appears to be a relative, who was taking the thumb impression twice on a document, stated to be the forged will of the deceased woman.

Although the incident dates back to May 8, 2021. But, the viral footage was uploaded on social media recently. The grandson of the deceased woman, Jitendra Sharma, who is a resident of Sevla Jat locality in Agra city, accused the police of doing nothing in the matter. Sharma alleged, "The kin of my grandmother hatched a conspiracy and killed her. The relatives of my grandmother were trying to grab her property for the past several years. But, when my grandmother was alive, she opposed handing over the property to the accused."

Jitendra further said, "A complaint in this regard had been lodged with the Agra SP's office. But, no action was taken against the culprits." "My maternal grandmother Kamla Devi died on May 8, 2021. Whereas maternal grandfather had died earlier. My grandmother's relatives Baijnath and Anshul took her in a car on the pretext of admitting her to a hospital, but on way she died. Therefore, the accused stopped the car midway and took her thumb impressions." SHO of Agra Sadar police station Neeraj Sharma said, "The incident was old. We don't know about the viral video. The complainant never contacted us in the matter."