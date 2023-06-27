Tumkur (Karnataka): It was a hair-raising experience for a pigeon rearer when he saw a huge cobra sitting in a pigeon's box. The cobra sneaked into one of the pigeon's boxes in search of prey at Natiksha farmhouse near Tanganahalli at Koratagere taluk in Tumkur district of Karnataka.

The panic-stricken pigeon rearer Harshavardhana immediately contacted Wildlife Awareness and Reptile Conservation Organisation at Tumkur, to get rid of the venomous snake.

Snake catchers Dileep and Gurukiran rushed to the spot to catch the snake. The king cobra was caught and it was released into the wild successfully. The snake was released into the Devarayanadurga forest. In a video, at the time of catching the snake, the hooded king cobra was making a hissing sound. The reptile expert Dilip was successful in putting the snake in a bag.

It is believed that the king cobra entered the place to feed on the eggs of the pigeons. Usually, snakes sneak into poultry farms, crevices or narrow spaces in search of food or to stay there. That's why snake experts advise people to keep the surroundings clean where several birds were housed.