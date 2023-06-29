VIDEO OF GIRL DANCING AT THE RAM KI PAIDI IN AYODHYA GOES VIRAL

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has become a hotspot for reel makers on social media. As the construction of Lord Shri Ram temple has been going on a war footing, the city has turned out to be a centre of attraction for pilgrims, tourists and reel makers as well.

A short video of a girl dancing to the tunes of Bollywood retro numbers has been making rounds on social media. The video appears to be a few months old. But, it was uploaded on social media recently. In the video, the girl was dancing at the 'Ram Ki Paidi'. Several denizens did not like the shooting of the video at the sacred 'Ram Ki Paidi' in Ayodhya. They took to social media to express their anguish.

On the other hand, youths were saying there was nothing "objectionable" in the video. The lyrics or wordings in the song were not "offending". Even the dance sequence or movement of the body was not "vulgar" or "indecent". The video was being shared widely by on media.

Ayodhya seer Jagatguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj while objecting to the video, said, "Ayodhya is a religious city. So, this type of thing was not appropriate. Keeping in mind the sanctity of the place such things will not be tolerated. It is the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram."