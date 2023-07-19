Kota (Rajasthan): A crocodile was spotted on a road in Rajasthan's Kota city on Tuesday. Someone made a video of the reptilian creature and uploaded it on social media. The crocodile came out from a drainage filled with rainwater and was seen crossing the road. Several people assembled at the spot appealing to motorists and bikers to stop the vehicles so that the crocodile can cross the road.

Previously also, crocodiles were spotted on city roads on several occasions. Kota City is situated along the river banks and the city has large ponds, drains and water bodies. Usually, crocodiles come during the rainy season from swollen water bodies or ponds.

The movement of the crocodile was witnessed on the road in the Talwandi area; which is a major coaching hub where students prepare for the competitive examinations. The reptile came out from a drain and took to a culvert (small bridge) and after crossing the road, it again went downward.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The length of the crocodile was around four feet. Forest Department Ranger (Ladpura) Kundan Singh said that he was not aware of the incident. "We will send a team to conduct an investigation," he added.