VIDEO CLOSE SHAVE FOR THREE SCOOTY RIDERS AS TREE BRANCH FALLS ON THEM IN RAJASTHANS JODHPUR

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): A big branch of a tree fell on a moving Scooty in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district. The three people were travelling on the Scooty when the tree branch came crashing on them. The travellers were caught unawares. Before they could realise what was happening to them, the trio were underneath the thick foliage of the tree branch.

People rushed to rescue them as they were lying motionless and unable to move their bodies. All three injured were taken out and brought to the roadside. Fortunately, the Scooty riders were not seriously injured. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed nearby. The three youths were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Meanwhile, the Jodhpur Met Office has issued an Orange alert warning. The gale accompanied by rain and thunderstorms is likely to hit the city. Strong winds are blowing across the city. The gusty winds and thundershowers had created havoc in the Tonk and Jaipur districts of the state.