An avalanche occurring on the hills behind the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on Thursday was caught on camera. The terrifying video was captured by the tourist present there. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. The avalanche was seen on the hills three to four kilometres away from the Kedarnath Dham.

Environment expert, Devraghavendra Badri said, "Kedarnath Dham is the centre of faith. Heli companies are flying here indiscriminately. No heli company is following the standards of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Shuttle services are running continuously, while the Chinook helicopter of the Air Force is also delivering the reconstruction material to Kedarnath Dham every morning."

"There have been many instances of glaciers cracking due to the roar of helicopters. Where incidents of breaking glaciers are coming to light due to heli services, it is also having a bad effect on wildlife. Along with this, the environment is also deteriorating," he said. He urged the NGT and the administration that if the Himalayas are to be saved, it is necessary to control the services of helicopters.