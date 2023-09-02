VERY EXCITED TODAY PEOPLE ACROSS COUNTRY REACH SRIHARIKOTA WITNESS ADITYA L1 BLAST OFF TO SUN

As Aditya L1 onboard the PSLV rocket was launched at 11.50 am on Saturday, people across the country have reached ISRO to witness Aditya L1 launch in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

The final countdown for the launch of India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 began on Friday afternoon.

Srishta, a visitor said, he was excited to witness India's maiden space based solar mission.

"I am very excited today being here at the launch of Aditya-L1, so Chandrayaan-3 landing success was very exciting event which made us intrigued with space event and now we are going to have a satellite launch which will observe the Sun at lagrange 1 point. So this will be an interesting event today which will mark a legacy on the space. So it is a very exciting time to be here to witness all of this."

The Sun observatory mission was launched from the space port at 11.50 am on Saturday, and comes close on the heels of India's successful moon expedition, Chandrayaan-3.

Watch-To the Sun, Aditya-L1 successfully lifts off from Sriharikota: ISRO

Vijay Kumar, another visitor, subscribed to the views of Srishta.

"I am very excited and want to visit ISRO once but when the Chandrayaan-3 succeed we all were feeling very proud and we are overexcited for this mission now."

So did Ashwin Kumar, another visitor.

"This led me to came here travelling around 600kms from here and driving this here early morning and I thing every younger generation has to do this because this is our nation and everyone has to support our country and ISRO on leading this mission at this very less budget. This is the reason why I came here."

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by ISRO.

The major objectives of the mission include understanding the Coronal Heating and Solar Wind Acceleration, the initiation of Coronal Mass Ejection, and near-earth space weather and solar wind distribution. (PTI)