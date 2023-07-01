Chamoli (Uttarakhand): The Badrinath National Highway was blocked once again at Chhinka due to a landslide. Pilgrims going to Badrinath are waiting inside their vehicles on both sides of the road and are eagerly waiting for the opening of the road. Police stopped the pilgrims, who were on their way to Badrinath and Hemkund in Barhi and Chamoli by erecting barriers.

The workers of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) have started the work of removing the debris with the help of two machines. NHIDCL officials said that it will take a few hours to open the Highway. As the Chardham Yatra is going on in Uttarakhand, a large number of devotees are visiting the hill state. A large number of pilgrims are reaching Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The authorities have requested people to take weather updates before beginning their journey. There is a Lord Vishnu temple in Badrinath, where lakhs of devotees visit every year.