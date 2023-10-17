UTTARAKHAND HELICOPTER FACES DIFFICULTY IN TAKEOFF DUE TO BAD WEATHER VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): A video of a helicopter facing difficulty in takeoff from a helipad due to bad weather in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag has surfaced. Amid heavy snowfall, the helicopter of Heritage Aviation which reached Kedarnath Dham was stuck there due to bad weather. The video has gone viral on social media.

The Dham has been witnessing heavy snowfall and rain for the past three days. According to Disaster Management Officer, Rudraprayag, a chartered plane of Heritage Aviation got stuck at the Kedarnath Dham due to bad weather. It landed safely at the helipad near Kedarnath Dham, however, it faced difficulty in taking off.