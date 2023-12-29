Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand has reported the death of two wild animals -- one tiger, which was found dead in the Surai range of Terai Eastern Forest Division, and another elephant in the Kilpura range--said officials. The team of doctors from the forest department is conducting the post-mortem to find out the reason for their deaths.

Sandeep Kumar, DFO of Terai Eastern Forest Division, said that after receiving the information about the death of the tiger, the forest department team rushed to the spot and investigated. The age of the tiger is said to be around 10 to 12 years and which is male. The death of an elephant is said to be an illness while the reason for the death tiger is not yet to be ascertained.

DFO Sandeep Kumar said that the elephant was ill for several days and was being looked after by the forest department staff. The age of the male elephant is said to be around 15 years. The elephant had become very weak due to illness. The post-mortem of both the wild animals should be conducted through doctor's panels and the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report comes.