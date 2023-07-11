Incessant rains in the north Indian states have created havoc. Social media in the last few days has seen an onslaught of videos and photos that show waterlogged streets and flooded homes. One such video of a massive crocodile entering a village and moving through a waterlogged road has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Malkapur village in Uttarakhand's Laksar area. In the video, the locals were seen walking around the crocodile and trying to catch it. Sources said that the locals managed to catch the reptile without informing the forest department and left it at a safe place. The officials of the forest department, however, denied any such incident. Range officer Dinesh Naudiyal said that he has not received any information about crocodiles entering the area.