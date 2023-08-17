UTTARAKHAND BOULDER FALLS FROM HILL ON JCB IT ROLLS INTO DITCH

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): A heart-wrenching video of an incident has surfaced from the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. A major accident took place in the Pithoragarh when a huge boulder fell from the hill and JCB, which was engaged in road construction work, came under its grip. The JCB fell into the ditch like a pack of cards. The incident took place in the Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district and Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Lokeshwar Singh has confirmed it.

According to sources, the JCB was engaged in construction work on the Tawaghat-Sobla road. At that time, a big boulder fell on the JCB from above and the JCB rolled into the ditch. Heavy rains have lashed Uttarakhand and a flood-like situation has emerged in the hill state. Landslides have occurred at several places and the state has been ravaged by the incessant rains since the beginning of the Monsoon season.