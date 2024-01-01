Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): A 25-year-old man was crushed to death while performing a high risk stunt here on Sunday.

Zakir succumbed to death while performing the stunt in Nakhasa area, officials said. The video of the incident shows Zakir trying a stunt on the road when he lost control over the vehicle and was crushed under the wheel of the tractor.

According to police, the fatal incident happened when Zakir tried to perform a stunt on his high speed tractor. The tractor overturned and he was crushed under the giant wheel of the tractor. Zakir was immediately taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The incident took place at Nakhasa intersection on Delhi Road in Nakhasa area of the district.

Nakhasa police station in-charge Gajendra Singh said, "Zakir was returning from his fields when he suddenly started performing a stunt on the road. He suddenly lost control over the tractor and the vehicle overturned. Zakir got crushed under the wheel of the tractor. A crowd of people gathered at the spot, who managed to take Zakir out. He was taken to the hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors."

Singh said, "Zakir was the only son of the family with eight sisters. The family members have been informed about the incident. No complaint has been launched by the family members yet."