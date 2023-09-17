Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, BJP supporters performed 'Rudra Abhishek' and offered prayers to river Ganga. They prayed for PM Mod's long life at Ahilyabai Ghat in Kashi. 73 students and teachers of Shri Annapurna Rishukul Brahmchryashram Sanskrit College in Varanasi came together and chanted 73 mantras on this occasion. They also offered 73 litres of milk to the holy river.

On this occasion, former BJP minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari said, "People of Kashi have immense love and affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, on his 73rd birthday, we all have gathered here to pray for his long life. We pray that PM Modi's wish to make India a developed nation comes true.

As many as 73 students and teachers gathered on the Ahilyabai Ghat and chanted Vedic mantras. We have also performed 'Rudra Abhishek' to River Ganga.

