Kanpur Dehat (Uttar Pradesh): A Bharatiya Janata Party leader's hooliganism was captured on CCTV in the Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. Showing his power, the BJP leader did not pay the toll at the toll plaza located on the Bara National Highway of the Akbarpur Kotwali area. None of the vehicles in the BJP leader's convoy paid the toll tax and they forced the workers at the toll plaza to lift the barrier.

The incident happened when the BJP leader Jeet Pratap Singh was on his way towards Akbarpur during the 'Trianga Yatra'. He was going from Kanpur and the incident was captured on CCTV. When he was halted at the toll plaza, he got agitated, workers at the toll plaza claimed. They further claimed that he forcibly took out all the vehicles by lifting the barrier and went with his convoy without paying toll tax.

Asked about his version, Jeet Pratap Singh told ETV Bharat that he had paid toll tax for all the vehicles in the convoy. He claimed that neither he nor his supporters indulged in any kind of hooliganism. He alleged said it was a conspiracy to defame him and his party - the BJP.