UNSEASONAL RAINS ACCOMPANIED BY HAILSTONES LASH RAJKOT IN GUJARAT

Rajkot (Gujarat): The residents of Rajlkot in Gujarat were delighted as rain accompanied by hailstones lashed many areas in a rare weather event. It's not Kashmir or Himachal Pradesh, but some areas in the city witnessed heavy rains with hailstones strong enough to blanket the town in white. Many areas in the city were inundated with rainwater accompanied by strong winds.

Due to heavy rains especially in Kuwadwa, Gondal Chowkdi and Shapar Veraval, the weather has become chilly. However, some areas of the city have experienced heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms. The hailstones on the Kuvadwa road aroused a lot of interest among the people especially those who were driving four-wheelers, some of them stopped their vehicles while passing by and enjoyed the weather while first-timers were seen having fun with the hailstones and taking selfies on the road, which was filled with hailstones.

It is worth noting that the Gujarat Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains for the next two days in Rajkot, including Kutch, Ahmedabad, Surat, Patan, Dahod, Sabarkantha, Morbi and Mahisagar.