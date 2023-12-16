Meerut: India, a multicultural land has diverse practices of worship. Indians not only dress differently but also worship in myriad ways, celebrating multiple religions. However, reports have found a unique way of worship in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut where people use cigarettes instead of incense sticks to offer prayers to their Guru.

For the unversed, this holy spot is known as the 'Samadhi of Dhanna Baba'. People flock here every day in huge numbers to pray using cigarettes because they deeply believe that their wishes will be fulfilled if they worship in this eccentric way.

Dhanna Baba's story: A huge crowd was spotted by the ETV Bharat reporter when he reached the spot. People were cheering and waiting for their turn to reach the Samadhi. Rajesh Bhagatji, a worker, said that Dhanna Baba's Samadhi is very ancient. It is believed that hundreds of years ago, a dense forest existed on this land and Baba lived there and does penance under a tamarind tree.

Mythology: As per beliefs, one day Goddess Kali, who killed many demons, was passing through this area. Siddhapurush Dhanna Baba was in deep meditation and requested her to not commit any massacre anymore. After a couple of days, Kali Maa left following which Baba invoked the Goddess and attained Samadhi. Since then, people turned this into a holy shrine and started praying there.

An idol of Goddess Kali was installed near Baba's Samadhi: Goddess Kali's idol has been installed near the Samadhi of Dhanna Baba. People come here from far and wide and perform aarti with jaggery, gram and cigarettes. Sometimes, people also bring liquor and offer it at the Samadhi.

Veteran actor Sunil Dutt's visit: When the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) was imposed on actor Sanjay Dutt and he was detained in jail, his father Sunil Dutt rushed to this Samadhi to pray for his son's release. After being released from jail, Sanjay Dutt, too, visited this place.

Dhanna Baba fulfils all wishes: It is a popular saying that Dhanna Baba grants all wishes if prayed with a pure heart. People have experienced miracles as well. Once a mausoleum, the place has now been transformed into a grand building with the efforts of the devotees. People donate as per their capabilities and never return with a sad heart.

