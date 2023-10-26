Lucknow: The World Cup favorites team India arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday night after winning five consecutive matches in the ongoing marquee tournament.

The Men in Blue who are yet to be defeated in the tournament and sitting comfortably atop the points table will lock horns with a struggling England at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday. Rohit Sharma led team won their fifth game against New Zealand to press on with the unbeaten streak which they will look to avert getting sullied and defeat England who are seventh on the points table. The Indian team so far has clicked with both bat and ball as the bowlers and batters have superbly complemented each other and with four days to go for the clash, they will leave no stone unturned in keeping the unbeaten run intact.