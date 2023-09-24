Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): The famous Baba Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain received a record donation of over Rs 1 crore in nine months, officials said. This is an all-time high and comprised donations, the sale of laddus and other transactions by the devotees. Mahakaleshwar Temple administrator Sandeep Soni has informed about the donation.

The donations have been collected from January to September 12, 2023. At least, two to three lakh devotees had come to have darshan of Lord Mahakal on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while on other days only one lakh devotees visited the temple. Due to the increase in the number of devotees, the income of the temple has started increasing, Soni said. Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country.