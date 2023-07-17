Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) : On the second Monday of Sawan, 'divya bhasma aarti' was held at Ujjain Mahakaleswar Temple. The doors of the temple were opened at 2:30 a.m. First of all, all Panda priests offered water to Baba Mahakal according to the rituals and after consecration with Panchamrit - milk, ghee, honey, sugar and curd, Baba Mahakal was decorated with cannabis. Later, ashes were offered to Lord Mahakal by Mahant Vineet Giri Ji Maharaj of Mahanirvani Arena. The Baba was specially decorated with sandalwood, fruits and clothes.

This time, arrangements have been made for the devotees to have darshan through Chalit Bhasma Aarti. In which the Mahakal Management Committee has made arrangements for darshan to the devotees in 40 minutes. The month of Ujjain Sawan is the most beloved month of Lord Mahakal. As such, devotees do many types of rituals to please Lord Mahakal. They remain engrossed in the worship and devotion of Lord Mahakal. It is believed that all wishes are fulfilled just by seeing Lord Mahakal. Apart from this, if a devotee offers the sacred belpatra leaves to Lord Mahakal with a true heart, then his wishes are fulfilled and this process continues like this till the end of Sawan. Live darshan was made available at www.mahakaleshwar.nic.in and Facebook page throughout the day. As today is also Hariyali Somvati Amavasya, devotees bathe in the river and donate.