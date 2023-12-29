TWO YOUTHS LEFT PALGHAR FOR AYODHYA ON BICYCLES TO WORSHIP LORD RAM

Palghar (Maharashtra): Two youths, Yash Yeole and Ankesh Gupta started their journey to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on a bicycle for the worship of Lord Ram on the occasion of Ram Madir's consecration on January 22.

The two will cover the distance of 1,600 km from Maharashtra's Palghar to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Both, Yash and Ankesh Gupta have been facing a lot of difficulties on the way to Ayodhya, where the Ram Mandir, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendera Modi.

The savings they have made so far are being used for travelling from Palghar to Ayodhya. Yash and Ankesh consider themselves representatives of the lucky generation.

Their joy is doubled as the Ram temple, which has been waiting for years, is now becoming a reality. Lord Shriram's idol will be consecrated on January 22 and before that, the duo want to go there and bow down at the feet of Lord Ram.

Their bicycle yatra aims to stand for Hindutva and awaken Hinduism. The duo intends to visit all the temples which come on their way to Ayodhya. Earlier the two had travelled from Palghar to Dwarka. Even at that time, they visited all the temples on the road. Since it was their first journey at that time, it took them a long time to travel from Palghar to Dwarka. Due to the practice at that time, now they will complete the journey from Palghar to Ayodhya in 25 days. The duo will also study the environment and other subjects during the journey.