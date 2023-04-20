TWO STUDENTS INJURED AFTER FALLING FROM REAR WINDSHIELD OF MOVING BUS IN GUJARAT

Jamnagar (Gujarat): In a freak accident, two college-going students, who were travelling on a jam-packed state transport bus, suffered injuries when they fell on the road. The accident took place when the windshield of the rear side of the bus broke. A video of the incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby area.

In the video, it can be seen that the windshield of a moving bus broke when the vehicle was crossing the speed-breaker. The mishap occurred at Gulabnagar locality in Jamnagar of Gujarat. The injured students have been identified as Pigal Dushayatsinh Pratap Singh, 20, a resident of Kunad village and Jadeja Hardeepsinh Pabubha, 18, hailing from Kheri village.

Immediately, they were shifted GG Hospital for treatment. Doctors attending to the injured students said their condition was stable. Local people were alleging that the bus was overcrowded with passengers and not an inch of space left to stand inside the vehicle.