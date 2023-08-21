TWO INJURED AFTER MINI TRUCK COLLIDES WITH BIKE IN COIMBATORE

At least two people, a girl child and her father were injured after a mini truck collided with a two-wheeler in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Sunday. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. The incident took place near Mettupalayam area of the district.

The video shows a man with his children stopping his two-wheeler near an ice cream shop near Meenakshi Hospital in Mettupalayam. The children went inside the ice cream parlour while one was on the bike with her father. At the same time, a mini truck, which was heading towards Karamadai, lost its control while overtaking other vehicles and collided with the two-wheeler.

The father and his daughter suffered grievous injuries in the mishap. The locals present at the spot rescued the injured and rushed them to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital for treatment. Taking cognizance of the video, the police have started an investigation into the matter.