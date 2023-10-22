Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): Two huge pythons were found in the sugarcane fields of Siddayyanapur and Hebbasuru villages of Chamarajanagar taluk on Sunday. While working in the fields, the workers saw the snakes squirming after swallowing rabbits. Later, the worker informed the snake rescuer.

The snake rescuer immediately arrived at the spot and rescued the pythons. The python that was found in the sugarcane field of one Rangaswamy of Hebbasuru village was 7.5 feet long and the python in the land of one Basavanna of Siddayyanapur village was 10.5 feet long. The rescued pythons were released in the backwaters of the Suvarnavati river in the Biligiriranga Hills forest area.

Recently, huge pythons and king cobras were found in the Malnad district of Karnataka, and forest department personnel and snake rescuers reached the spot, rescued them, and released them into the forest.