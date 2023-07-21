Assam: The bodies of two wild elephants, including a female, were found under mysterious circumstances at the foothills in the Kuhiartali area of Kandali in Assam’s Nagaon district. Locals found the bodies of two elephants on Friday morning in the area. Immediately, they informed the officials of the forest department. In turn, they arrived and are investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths of pachyderms.

"We had come from the nearby forests and saw two elephants lying dead here. We are investigating the matter and we will be able to say anything only after the post-mortem. It's hard to say anything about the cause of death right now." Debrabrata Kanikor, AFS RO from Kothiatoli, said, "This is not the first time an incident of elephant deaths has been reported from the Nagaon district. In May 2021, 18 wild elephants were found dead as lightning struck them. Nagaon is also frequently in the news over reports of man-animal conflict.