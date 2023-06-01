Rampur (UP): In yet another incident of public display of affection, two boys are seen engaged in a lip-lock while triple riding on a moving scooty in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. A video of the incident has gone viral recently.

In the video, three boys are seen riding on the scooty. While one of the boys rides the vehicle, the two pillion riders are engaged in a lip-lock. The boy sitting in the middle turns behind and kisses the third boy. They are seen passionately kissing each other as the scooty moves forward. The video appears to have been captured from a vehicle that was behind the scooty.

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against the boys for the act and launched a search for them. Additional Superintendent of Police Dr. Sansar Singh said the date of this video is not known. "Process is on to identify the boys and action will be taken against them. Their act is a violation of the traffic rules. The incident has taken place in Civil Line police station jurisdiction," he said. Earlier, a similar video of two girls from Tamil Nadu went viral. They were seen hugging and kissing each other on a moving bike.