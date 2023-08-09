Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): At least two people were killed after a truck overturned and rammed into multiple vehicles lined up on the side of the road in Shimla. The accident took place on the Theog- Chhaila road at around 7 pm on Tuesday. According to the police, the driver of a truck laden with apples going towards Solan lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into multiple vehicles parked on the road.

Police sources said that the deceased were identified as Mohan Singh Negi (52) and his wife Asha Negi (43), residents of Jubbal. After the accident, the bodies of the deceased were taken to Civil Hospital Theog for post-mortem examination. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Theog, Mukesh Sharma said, "A truck laden with apples was going towards Solan from Narkanda overturned and rammed into multiple vehicles line on the road. Two people, residents of Jubbal were killed in this accident. The relatives of the deceased have been informed about the incident."

The accident was caught on camera. The video shows the truck hitting multiple vehicles on the road. Two men in a hatchback were seen rushing out of the car after it was hit by the truck. Shimla police were also present at the spot when the truck overturned and rammed into vehicles.

