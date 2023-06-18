TRAIN PASSES OVER OLD MAN HE SURVIVES TO TELL THE TALE

Gaya (Bihar): In a bizarre incident, a man survived after a train passed over him in Bihar's Gaya. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The video shows an elderly man identified as Balo Yadav, a resident of Morhe village of Fatehpur block, stuck between the tracks and a goods train passed over him. Those who were present at the spot were shocked and waited with bated breath as they were helpless.

According to sources, the man was trying to cross the track by crawling under the train in order to reach the other side as he does not want to walk all along the platform to reach the other side. Meanwhile, after the announcement, the stationary goods train suddenly started moving. Yadav laid flat below the train without any delay. Seconds after the last few wagons pass, people can be heard saying, 'Naya janam hua hai' (he got a new lease of life). After the train passed, the old man with a stick in his hand stood up and walked out of the railway track.