TRAFFIC COPS IMPOSE FINE ON TN YOUTH FOR TAKING BATH WHILE DRIVING SCOOTY

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu): People are facing hardships due to soaring summer temperatures in various districts of Tamil Nadu. But taking an alibi for the scorching summer blaze, a young man from Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu was seen driving his Scooty and taking a bath simultaneously. This stunt in a public place proved costly. He had to cough up Rs 2,000 as a fine to the traffic police.

The incident went viral on social on Wednesday. The rider had placed the bucket full of water between the leg space or footrest of the vehicle. He was pouring water on his head with the help of a mug. While driving his Scooty, he was taking out water in a mug and putting it on his head.

His friend took a video of the act and uploaded it on social media. The bizarre act was drawing the attention of passersby and curious onlookers. The motorists and commuters, who were watching the incident, said that this was done just to attract the attention of others. Performing such stunts while driving a Scooty was dangerous also. The chances of accidents could not be ruled out.

Taking serious note of the matter, Traffic Inspector Ravichandran and West Police Station Inspector Chandra, imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on two culprits. The police saw the viral video. The video helped the traffic police to identify the registration number of the vehicle. The traffic rule violators Arunachalam (age 23) and his friend Prasanna (age 24), who recorded the video, hailing from the Keezhavasal area of the district, were fined Rs 2,000. After paying the fine amount, police issued warnings to them not to perform such things in public places.