Mysore (Karnataka): Elephants, known as the largest land mammals on earth possess immense strength. Yet, they prefer to live calmly in the forest without harming anyone. This has earned them the title of 'Gentle Giants'. These peace-loving animals generally mind their own business, but they sometimes interact with humans as well. A video of an elephant chasing a jungle safari vehicle in Nagarhole National Park in Hunsur tehsil has come to light.

The video which shows an elephant rushing towards a tourist vehicle is doing rounds on social media. The people can be heard trying to shoo away the jumbo as the driver drives the vehicle in the reverse direction. After chasing the vehicle for some time, the elephant was seen walking away calmly. The tourists captured the incident on their cameras.

Also watch: Watch: Mauritius PM immerses father-in-law's ashes in Ganga