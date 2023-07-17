Chhindwara (MP): It was a pleasant Sunday for the inmates in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara Jail as they got the opportunity to see and meet their children.

The jail authorities on Sunday organised a meeting of prisoners with their children to ensure the inmates got the rare opportunity to spend some time with their kids. Jail Superintendent Yajuvendra Waghmare said that this experiment has been conducted for the first time so that the prisoners do not get depressed and children also get to spend some time with their fathers.

"Today we have organised a meeting event called "Sparsh Mulakaat". We have given a special meeting slot for children between 3 years to 13 years to meet their parents who are held as prisoners here so that they can hug them, love them and meet them properly. And so that they can get over the depression and tension in their minds."

The children were allowed to meet their fathers inside the jail. The inmates expressed their happiness and thanked the prison administration for arranging the meeting. "I have met my children for the first time after 5 and a half years. We are grateful to the jail Superintendent and the Deputy Superintendent to continue this in future, and on behalf of all prisoners and under-trials I request that this may be allowed in the future also," said a prisoner. The jail authorities said that they will consider continuing this experiment, if it is successful, in the future also.

