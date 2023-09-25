TIGHT SECURITY PLANNED ON DAY OF CONSECRATION CEREMONY AT RAM MANDIR

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has instructed guests to arrive early for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and worship Ramlalla before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The upcoming consecration ceremony is set to bring together a diverse group of attendees, including 4,000 saints from across India. The event will also be attended by representatives from the field of sports and the arts. Only those invited will be allowed into the 70-acre Ram Janmabhoomi complex on the day. Others will not be permitted to enter and are advised to watch the ceremony on television. (PTI)

Also Read: Construction of tunnel at Ram temple in Ayodhya underway to accommodate more than one lakh devotees