Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Four tiger cubs have died in the hilly Nilgiris district over the last few days, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department said on Tuesday. A report on the matter by the Field Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve said that following information about tiger movement at Chinna Coonoor on September 14, the forest team spotted four cubs in the region and was monitoring them.

Following information of a tigress being spotted, "it was expected the mother tiger should be in the same vicinity." On September 17, the officials spotted one dead tiger cub and 4 special teams were formed to search for the other cubs and the mother, it said. The lifeless bodies of two tiger cubs were found on Tuesday in the Segur Range Forest in the Nilgiri district.

Forest officials who arrived for the investigation rescued another cub which was found at the location. "The rescued tiger cub, aged about 2 months was found to be extremely dehydrated. Forest veterinarian provided intensive medical care to stabilise the ailing cub," the report said.

Despite best efforts to stabilise it, the cub "succumbed to severe dehydration" on Tuesday, the report said. "Post-mortem reports reveal that the other three cubs' intestine was devoid of any food materials," it added. (PTI)

