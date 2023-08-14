THIS SWEET SHOP IN VARANASI IGNITED FLAMES OF PATRIOTISM WITH TRICOLOUR BARFI TO DEFY BRITISH RULE

Varanasi: As India gears up to commemorate its 76th year of independence, a sweet shop, Ram Bhandar, holds a special place in the nation's fight for freedom located in Varanasi. Ram Bhandar was established in the old Thatheri Bazar of Varanasi and has been serving delectable treats for over 150 years.

Founded by Raghunath Das Gupta in 1939, this iconic sweet shop played a vital role in defying British rule during the freedom struggle. As the British government intensified efforts to suppress the freedom movement, Raghunath and his son found a unique plan to ignite the flames of patriotism through their confections. They started making tricolour sweets crafted in green, white and saffron layers. The iconic Barfi also carried hidden messages about upcoming meetings and gatherings that were critical for the cause.

Varun Gupta, the fifth-generation custodian of this cherished legacy recounts the tales of his ancestors and said, "The tri-coloured sweets are symbolic of India's struggle for freedom. Even today, these patriotic sweets continue to find favour among the masses, particularly during significant national occasions such as Independence Day and Republic Day."