Bathinda(Punjab): Punjab BJP leader Veenu Goyal celebrated Raksha Bandhan, the festival of the sacred relationship between brother and sister, by tying a Rakhi to train driver and guard of Indian Railways.

Goyal along with her party members reached the railway station of Bathinda and tied the rakhi to the driver and guard of the train. On this occasion, she also thanked them for playing a big role in bringing millions of sisters to meet their brothers as trains are the most commonly used long-distance transportation medium in India.

"It is a chariot and millions of brothers and sisters travel in it every day," she said. Railway guards and drivers were felicitated and sweets were distributed on the occasion of the festival. On this occasion, the train driver and guard also gave money to the BJP leader and thanked her for her gesture.

