TEMPO ROLLS DOWN WHILE TRYING TO DRIVE OVER DEBRIS ON GANGOTRI NATIONAL HIGHWAY IN UTTARKASHI

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): The driver of a tempo had a miraculous escape when the vehicle he was driving overturned and rolled down due to landslides. It seems the driver lost control of the vehicle while driving as he hit stones that fell on the road from a hill. Torrential rains in Uttarakhand wreaked havoc and as a result, the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkashi was closed near Maneri Dam and Sainj. The accident took place near Maneri Dam and the driver survived unhurt, no casualties have been reported as nobody was travelling in the vehicle.

Similarly, the Yamunotri National Highway came to a standstill near Jhar-Jhar Gad. A JCB has been deployed on the spot to clear the highway. District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said, "The traffic on the Gangotri and Yamunotri highway once again come to a grinding halt due to landslides caused by rains in the district," he pointed out.